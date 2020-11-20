Canindia News

NDP calls for Revera care homes to be made public

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

During this pandemic, many families lost their loved ones in long-term care homes across the country. Some of the worst outbreaks across the country right now are happening in homes owned by Revera – a for-profit company that is run by a federal agency. The number of outbreaks coming out of long-term care homes in Winnipeg, Calgary and across Ontario is devastating.

“The outbreaks are more than a statistic. They’re loved ones gone. They’re one less smile at the dinner table,” said NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh. “This is the result of the failure of profit-driven care in long-term care and a federal government refusing to do the right thing. Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government must put an end to for-profit long-term care homes – starting with Revera. Lives count on it.”

Problems in Revera homes are not new. In the first wave of the pandemic, Revera had the second-most deaths in the industry, accounting for 230 deaths and has been unable to protect loved ones from major outbreaks across the country, the NDP noted in a media release. During the second wave, Revera is again the site of significant outbreaks across the country, the statement added. But despite calls by many stakeholders to make Revera public, Justin Trudeau has stood by and now, people are in the worst scenario, party officials said.

“Justin Trudeau has chosen to protect the for-profit model, instead of protecting our loved ones,” said Singh. “If the Prime Minister was able to make Trans Mountain public, he can absolutely make Revera public and save people’s lives.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Peel and Toronto moving to lockdown from Monday – BREAKING NEWS

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Did you know Kapil Dev was initially against the idea of making 83?

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Madhur Bhandarkar gets into a ‘title war’ with Karan Johar over ‘Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

People and feelings are the same around the world: Tabu talks about ‘A Suitable Boy’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

More Canadians planning to take COVID-19 vaccine

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ontario won’t extend school winter break

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

One Brampton neighbourhood has 19% coronavirus positivity rate

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Police dismantle gang related to violent crimes in Mississauga and Brampton

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Peel to fine businesses $5,000 per day fine for violating public health rules

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested