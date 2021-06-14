NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the federal government to reverse their decision to cut the CRB for people who need it to survive during this pandemic.

“I have heard so many stories from families who have been struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 lockdowns,” said Singh. “People are scrambling and are in desperate need of help to support their families in this difficult time.”

“We will fight against this decision,” he added.

While pandemic lockdowns are still in place in several provinces, many Canadians still don’t have jobs to return to. The Liberals are trying to force through the Budget Implementation Act (BIA, Bill C-30) without fixing this unnecessary cut to the CRB that will leave families unable to make ends meet, the NDP said in a media statement.

“The Liberals’ cut to the CRB is another example that shows they aren’t in it for struggling families,” said Singh. “When big banks increased banking fees and gouged Canadians during the pandemic, the Liberals left them off the hook. But when it comes to helping Canadians hit hard by this pandemic, Liberals cut the help they need. New Democrats won’t let them get away with it and we will fight to ensure people are supported in this difficult time.”