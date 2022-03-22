The support deal between Jagmeet Singh’s NDP and the Liberal Party of Canada is a Justin Trudeau power grab, says interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen.

This morning the prime minister announced the “Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement” which he hopes will help the minority Liberal government hold on to power until June 2025.

“The NDP-Liberal coalition is nothing more than a callous attempt by Trudeau to hold on to power,” Bergen said in a statement issued to the media.

The Interim federal Conservative leader denounced what she called “secret deal-making” and pointed out that Canadians did not vote for an NDP government.

“Canadians did not vote for an NDP government. This is little more than backdoor socialism. Trudeau is truly polarizing politics which is what he likes.

“This is an NDP-Liberal attempt at government by blackmail. Nation-building is replaced by vote-buying; secret deal-making over parliamentary debate; and opportunism over accountability,” she said.

She characterized the move as Trudeau’s attempt to hold on to power as he is losing the confidence of Canadians

“With rising inflation, out-of-control cost of living, and national unity at stake, Trudeau knows he is losing the confidence of Canadians.

“His answer is to stay in power at all costs including implementing the even harsher and more extreme policies of the NDP,” she added.

Bergen believes the support deal between the Liberals and the NDP is not in Canada’s best interests

“If this NDP-Liberal coalition stands, Canada is in for a very rough ride,” she said.