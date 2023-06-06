On Tuesday, NDP MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona) tabled the National Indigenous Teachers Day Act to designate February 22nd as “National Indigenous Teachers Day.”

“The Canadian education system has a colonial past. Indigenous history, culture and practices have been erased through residential schools,” McPherson said in a statement. “Now, through this bill, February 22nd can be a day where we acknowledge the important work Indigenous teachers are doing to reform the education system to make it more culturally inclusive and ensure that Canadians never forget the past.”

The NDP says that Bill C-338 recognizes and celebrates Indigenous contributions and perspectives in education and recognizes the dedication of First Nations, Inuit and Métis teachers. The national day of recognition is in the spirit of reconciliation and it echoes the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that seek to improve learning resources within the education system.

February 22 was chosen as it is the birthday of renowned Indigenous educator Cecil King.

This bill to create a National Indigenous Teachers Day was the idea of high school student Theodore Anton. Anton, a student at Old Scona Academic in Edmonton, submitted his concept for the bill as an entry in McPherson’s Create Your Canada contest.

“As a teacher, I am honoured to present the National Indigenous Teachers Day Act to the House,” McPherson said. “By honouring the work that First Nations, Inuit and Métis teachers do every single day, we can build a better Canada where all students can thrive.”

This bill was seconded by MP Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Centre), NDP Critic for Children, Families and Social Development.