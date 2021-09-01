The NDP is pushing Justin Trudeau to drop a Liberal party candidate who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards young female staff spanning his six years in office.

NDP candidate Lindsay Mathyssen, who is running for re-election in London-Fanshawe, held a press conference Wednesday morning to call on Trudeau to block Raj Saini from running for the Kitchener Centre seat.

“All of his (Trudeau) talk about feminism isn’t reflected in his actions,” Mathyssen said in a media statement.

“Yesterday, he said candidates facing serious allegations should step down… apparently he doesn’t hold his own team to the same standard.

“Today, we learned of multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual advances towards staff by Liberal candidate Raj Saini.

“By refusing to live up to his own words and remove Raj Saini as a Liberal candidate, Justin Trudeau is continuing his pattern of protecting powerful men and undermining the women who come forward with serious allegations.”

According to a CBC news report, four female staffers told a senior Liberal staffer that Saini — along with former Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara — acted inappropriately by “touching” or being “handsy” with young female staffers at the Liberals’ 2015 holiday party.

The report said that information was shared with a senior member of the government, who brought the concerns to the Prime Minister’s Office and Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford.

However, the Liberal Party told CBC News in a statement “it has no record or knowledge of the matter.”

Trudeau said the party is following an independent process to review the claims.