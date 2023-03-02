INDIA

NDPP-BJP alliance heading towards victory in Nagaland

The NDPP-BJP alliance is heading towards victory in Nagaland, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends.

As per ECI, NDPP is leading in 24 seats with one victory and it’s ally BJP is leading in 23 seats with two wins in the 60-member Assembly where election was conducted in 59 seats.

Congress is reduced to two seats and is way behind NCP which is leading in five seats. LJP(RV) headed by Chirag Paswan is leading on three seats.

Assembly polls were held on Monday in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Nagaland, where 85.90 per cent of 13.16 lakh had electors cast their ballots.

In Nagaland, ruling BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

