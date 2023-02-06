Nagaland Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that there is not much challenge from the opposition parties in the February 27 Assembly elections.

After filling his nomination in the Northern Angami-II assembly constituency, Rio said that the NDPP-BJP alliance would comfortably retain power in Nagaland.

“There is no doubt that the alliance (NDPP-BJP) would come back to power with a thumping majority. We would soon announce the common minimum programme,” the Chief Minister told the media.

He said that the people would vote the alliance on the performance of the all party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government. The NDPP and the BJP had contested the 2018 elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula and the alliance partners in July last year have decided to continue with the same understanding.

Later Rio tweeted : “Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the 11 Northern Angami-II A/C for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again.”

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Yanthungo Patton also submitted his candidatures in the Tyui Assembly Constituency. He was accompanied by Union Home Minister Arjun Munda and BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

Besides independent candidates, 12 political parties are in the fray for the February 27 assembly elections. Many political parties which have not been in the forefront in state politics are making an entry in this election. These include the Rising People’s Party, North East Democratic Front, Republican Party of India-Athawale and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas) also put up their candidates for the first time.

The Aam Aadmi Party said it will announce the names of candidates on Tuesday, which is also the last date for filing of nominations.

The Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates, and the Congress released the names of 25 nominees so far.

NPF President Shurhozelie Liezietsu said that the party would not field candidates in all the 60 seats. NPF legislature party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu said that the Nagas were victims of dirty politics now with money being the deciding factor.The NPF had suffered a severe jolt in April last year when 21 of the 26 NPF legislators led by former Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang had “merged” themselves with the NDPP and formed the all-party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government to expedite the Naga political dialogue with the Central government.

This time, Zeliang is contesting as the NDPP nominee from Peren constituency.

