INDIA

NDPP MLA in Nagaland quits party to join BJP

NewsWire
Veteran Nagaland politician and four-time MLA Imkong L. Imchen on Sunday said that he has resigned from the Assembly and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

An MLA since 2003, the 72-year-old Naga leader told the media here that he resigned on “personal grounds” and would join the BJP.

Imchen was among the 21 Naga People’s Front legislators merged with the NDPP in April last year.

The NDPP is the dominant party of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, an all-party opposition-less government in the northeastern state. The BJP with 12 MLAs is a partner of the UDA government.

For the February 27 Assembly elections, the NDPP and the BJP have already finalised a seat-sharing deal and announced to field 40 and 20 candidates respectively by the two parties.

20230122-211202

