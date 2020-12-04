Canindia News

NDPS court permits B’luru police to carry hair test of accused

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) special court on Friday granted permission to the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police to carry out a hair sample test of an accused involved in a high profile Sandalwood drugs case.

High profile personalities including Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna have been arrested in this case registered in Cottonpet police limits.

Confirming this to the media, Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the NDPS court has granted us the permission to carry out hair tests of accused Ragini and Sanjjanaa. “They remained non-cooperative to get their hair test done, therefore the CCB had approached the NDPS court,” he said.

Ragini was arrested on September 4 and Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8. They have been in jail under the police supervision for almost 91 days and 86 days, respectively.

However, the CCB is yet to track down three prime accused in this case such as Aditya Alva, a brother-in-law of Bollywood actor, Vivek Oberoi, Shivakumar Chuppi and Shaikh Fazil, who are absconding ever since the case came to light when the CCB arrested Ragini Dwivedi on September 4.

The CCB has also issued look out notice against Alva, who is also a son of former Karnataka minister, Jeevraj Alva and his mother Nandini Alva is also a very well known and influential personality in Karnataka.

It is worth noting here that the CCB had sent their hairs to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad. Soon after this, the CCB had claimed on October 3 that the samples were returned by the FSL-Hyderabad for not adhering to the “due process” while submitting such samples for evidences.

Then, the Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil had told reporters that this is the first time that a hair sample test is being done to get additional evidences though the CCB already has evidence in the form of technical data, eye witnesses, mobile phone analysis, seizures.

Besides gathering other evidences, the police this time resorted to the hair test to strengthen the case in which actors, rave party organisers, realtors and African drug peddlers have been arrested since August after the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) first unearthed a racket.

Later, the CCB police launched its own crackdown into drug abuse and has arrested at least 15 people so far.

–IANS

nbh/rt

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

NDPS court permits B’luru police to carry hair test of accused

CanIndia New Wire Service

NDPS court permits B’luru police to carry hair test of accused

CanIndia New Wire Service

NDPS court permits B’luru police to carry hair test of accused

CanIndia New Wire Service

K’taka BJP leaders term GHMC polls as ‘Spectacular Victory’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Serial killer involved in 3 murders held in Gurugram

CanIndia New Wire Service

Karnataka braces for Saturday shutdown by pro-Kannada activists

CanIndia New Wire Service

Fake site allotment racket run by BDA staff busted in K’taka

CanIndia New Wire Service

Andhra Assembly resolves to defer panchayat polls

CanIndia New Wire Service

Meghalaya parties’ stir to enforce ILP to keep state out of CAA purview

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested