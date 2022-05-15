Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), based in Tamil Nadu, will reach the five districts of Kerala where the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “Red Alert” due to heavy rains.

The IMD has issued the alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts following heavy rains on Sunday and Monday, as it warned that the rains may continue till May 17.

A “Red Alert” means heavy to very heavy rains over 20 cm in the next 24 hours while an “Orange Alert” means heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm.

The NDRF teams, from Tamil Nadu’s Arkonnam, comprising 100 members each will be stationed at each of the five districts to meet any emergency situations.

State Revenue Minister, K. Rajan, addressing media persons, said: “We have issued special alerts to all District Collectors and directions to hilly districts for any developments due to heavy rains. The rivers of the state have not overflowed but hazard analysts have been asked to monitor the situation closely.”

Over half a dozen houses in central Kerala were completely destroyed due to heavy rains. Areas in Ernakulam and its surroundings are inundated.

