NDRF teams to be deployed in Puducherry, Karaikal in wake of cyclone warning

Three companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Puducherry and Karaikal in the wake of a cyclone warning issued by the weather department for Thursday and Friday.

According to the Puducherry administration, 163 shelters have also been set up and healthcare centres will function round the clock for any emergency situation.

Two 24×7 control rooms were also set up.

The Public Works Department has also geared up to face any eventuality.

A senior engineer with the department told IANS: “The department is ready with pumps and motors to flush out water if there is an inundation. To ensure water supply is uninterrupted all overhead tanks are provided with pumps.”

The Puducherry administration has also provided funds to municipalities and panchayats with Rs 5 lakhs each to meet any emergency requirements.

The state administration has also ensured that 80,000 food packets are prepared and distributed through the Akshaya Patra Foundation and the Civil supplies department of the territory is provided with Rs 10 lakhs for this.

The Fire force and police department are provided Rs 5 lakhs each for cutting and removing trees.

20221207-125604

