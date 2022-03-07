INDIA

NDTV Poll of Polls puts BJP ahead in 3 states; AAP to win Punjab

By NewsWire
0
1

As exit polls rolled out on Monday at the end of the seventh and final phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, the NDTV Poll of Polls has predicted BJP to retain power in three states, besides giving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a clear majority in Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh, the NDTV Poll of Polls predited BJP to surpass the majority mark of 202 with 231 seats, though much less than its 2017 tally of 312 seats.

In Punjab, AAP is comfortably placed with 67 seats in the 117-member Assembly, with Congress set to lose the only state it ruled among the five states that went to the polls.

In Manipur, the BJP is set to win the polls with 30 seats, while the saffron party is slated to retain power in Uttarakhand with 35 seats in the 70-member Assembly, just one short of the majority mark.

In Goa, a hung Assembly is likely, with BJP emerging as the single largest party. The Trinamool-MGP combine may emerge as the king-maker in Goa, where the Congress will miss out if it doesn’t act in time and garner support of the smaller parties.

The Congress has rejected the exit poll projections, saying they are not ‘exact poll’.

20220307-220602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.