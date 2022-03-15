BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NDTV shares hit 10% upper circuit, up 56% so far

By NewsWire
0
0

Shares of NDTV on Tuesday hit the 10 per cent upper circuit and 56 per cent so far in the calendar year 2022.

Keeping pace with changing technologies, the asset-light media house has ramped up its footprints in digital and online space.

The media outlet’s share prices have risen from Rs 41 on January 1, 2021 to Rs 179 at the time of writing this report, up over 336 per cent during the period.

On December 1, 2021, the company entered into a 10-year deal with Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content as they may prefer.

The decade-long deal is expected to bring in revenue of Rs 750 crore.

Ndtv.com, the online version of the news provider, has reportedly has nearly 200 million “uniques” and is one of the fastest growing online companies operating in the news space.

Besides, the company in late 2021 claimed that the borrowings of the company have decreased by Rs 33.9 crore since the start of the current financial year.

20220315-153802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.