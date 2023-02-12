Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya welcomed the new Governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

Former Rajasthan Home Minister and current Leader in Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the new Governor of Assam replacing Prof Jagdish Mukhi, who also holds the additional charge of the gubernatorial post of Nagaland.

Congratulating the new governor, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Heartiest congratulations Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji on being appointed as Hon’ble Governor of Assam. Your vast experience in public service will surely benefit Assam immensely. Looking forward to work with you to take our journey of progress further.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Deputy Chowna Mein on Sunday congratulated Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd) on his appointment as the new Governor of the bordering state.

He replaces Brig Dr B.D Mishra (retd), who has been appointed as Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Mishra had assumed office of the governor in the northeastern state on October 3, 2017.

The Chief Minister called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here to wish him on his new assignment in Ladakh and said the state will remain grateful forever for his guidance.

Khandu tweeted : “Hon Guv Brig Mishra Ji always guided & supported us in furthering Arunachal’s development. On his appointment as Lt Guv of Ladakh, called on Hon Guv today at Raj Bhawan and wished him the best for his new assignment. Sir, we shall remain forever grateful for your margdarshan.”

“Respect and congratulations to Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (retired) on being appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. Look forward to learning from your vast experience, and working with you for prosperity of our state,” Khandu said in another tweet.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikye, has transferred to Manipur replacing La. Ganesan, who has been transferred to the gubernatorial post of Nagaland.

Congratulating the new Governor, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted : “A hearty welcome to Smt Sushri Anusuiya Uikye Ji on being appointed as the new Governor of Manipur. I am confident that the people of Manipur will see great progress under your leadership. Also, I extend best wishes to Shri La Ganesan Ji on his new post as Governor of Nagaland.”

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan was transferred to Meghalaya as Arunachal Pradesh’s outgoing Governor Mishra was holding its additional charge.

Of the five northeastern states, where governors were changed, assembly election process is going on in two states – Nagaland and Meghalaya.

