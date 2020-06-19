Trending now

NE organisation members protest against Galwan killings

NE organisation members protest against Galwan killings

by CanIndia New Wire Service010

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Around 20 people belonging to the Voice of Northeast India, an organisation working for the people of the region, staged a protest at the Teen Murti Marg on Friday against the killing of Indian Army personnel at Galwan Valley, the police said on Friday adding that no one was detained.

The protestors raised slogans and chanted for around 10-15 minutes and later left peacefully. All of them adhered to all the social distancing norms and were wearing masks, a senior police official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, around seven ex-Army personnel had gathered near the Chinese Embassy under the banner of Martyr Welfare Association.

According to the police, they were requested to disperse from the spot and they left immediately. However, 10 protestors from the Swadeshi Jagran Manch who had gathered at Teen Murti to stage a protest against China were detained.

–IANS

anb/rt

