Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning, is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and all eight north-eastern states during next five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during April 14 to 16, and heavy rainfall is likely over the same region and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 13.

Meanwhile, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu up to middle tropospheric levels, light fairly widespread/widespread rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and coastal and interior Karnataka during next five days and isolated heavy rainfall on April 13 and 14 over the same areas.

The high amounts of rainfall, over 4 cm, were received by Chumukedima, and Dhansiri (10 cm each), and Diphu, Tamenglong, Jharnapani (6 cm each), and Wokha (5 cm) in the northeast.

In south India, Pathanamthitta received 9 cm, Ernakulam 6 cm, Kottayam 5 cm (all Kerala) while Theni and Toothukudi received 9 cm each and Ramanathapuram received 7 cm rainfall (all from Tamil Nadu), the IMD data showed.

