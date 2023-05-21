The trial run of the maiden Vande Bharat express for the northeastern region was successfully completed on Sunday, officials said.

According to a senior railway officer, the first Vande Bharat express of this region will run from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station to Guwahati on six days a week.

“It started its trial run on Sunday at 6.15 a.m. from NJP station and successfully completed its journey to the Guwahati station,” the officer added.

As per the sources, the Vande Bharat express will start its inaugural run between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri on May 25.

The semi high-speed train will complete the 410-kilometre distance between Guwahati and NJP in 6 hours. Currently the Rajdhani Express, the fastest train on this route, takes 8 hours to traverse this distance.

