INDIA

NE to get its Vande Bharat express soon, says official

NewsWire
0
0

The trial run of the maiden Vande Bharat express for the northeastern region was successfully completed on Sunday, officials said.

According to a senior railway officer, the first Vande Bharat express of this region will run from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station to Guwahati on six days a week.

“It started its trial run on Sunday at 6.15 a.m. from NJP station and successfully completed its journey to the Guwahati station,” the officer added.

As per the sources, the Vande Bharat express will start its inaugural run between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri on May 25.

The semi high-speed train will complete the 410-kilometre distance between Guwahati and NJP in 6 hours. Currently the Rajdhani Express, the fastest train on this route, takes 8 hours to traverse this distance.

20230521-205002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC issues notice on Malayalam TV channel plea against Centre’s telecast...

    World Music Day: Sona Mohapatra’s documentary to stream on OTT

    SRK reacts to video of kid saying she didn’t like ‘Pathaan’,...

    Don’t kill me for sharing this, actor Prasanna tells Dhanush on...