Gurugram, Feb 20 (INS) A 23-year-old woman, hailing from the Northeast, fell to her death from the fourth floor of a building in Gurugram under mysterious circumstances, police said.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased, identified as Kalpana of Sikkim, was conducted by the Medical Board on Monday and the body later handed over to the family.

Police have booked her boyfriend on murder charges and started an investigation. Sources claimed that the police have also arrested the accused.

According to the police, Kalpana lived in rented accommodation in Rajiv Nagar with her boyfriend Mukesh Khan and worked as a domestic help.

Her sister Kavita told the police that Kalpana was staying with her in the Delhi hostel for the past several days and had gone to Gurugram on February 10. She said that Kalpana told her that she will return by February 19 but she did not return and they only

got information about her death.

Kavita also told the police that Kalpana had told her over the phone that she had a fight with her boyfriend and he had broken her phone in a fit of rage.

After this, she was informed about Kalpana’s death by falling from the fourth floor.

‘We suspect Mukesh had killed Kalpana by pushing her off the roof,’ Kavita told the police.

‘The victim suffered injuries in her brain and her skull was also broken. The victim has also some burn injuries on her hand. We have preserved the viscera of the deceased for further probe,’ Dr. Sudhir, who conducted the autopsy, said.

‘We have registered a case based on a complaint given by the deceased’s sister and are verifying the allegations levelled. The matter is under investigation,’ Sector 14 police station SHO Krishan Kant said.

20230220-220402