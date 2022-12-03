INDIALIFESTYLESOUTH ASIA

Nearly 1.5 mn tourists visit Maldives this yr

The Maldives received nearly 1.5 million tourists so far this year, with travellers from India topping the list, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Tourism.

India was the top source market for the Maldives, followed by Russia and Britain, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

Tourist arrivals for Maldives bounced back in 2021, with a total of 1,321,932 in-bound travellers in the year after a sluggish 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this year, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had said his country aimed to welcome 1.6 million tourists in 2022.

