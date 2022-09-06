A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Canada predicts that nearly one million people in the country will be living with dementia by the end of the decade.

The Landmark Study was undertaken to project the number of people who will develop dementia over the next 30 years in Canada, and assess the impact of factors such as age, sex, ethnicity, health status and geography. Currently over 600,000 people from British Columbia to Nunavut to Newfoundland and Labrador are living with dementia.

“The numbers generated by this report are staggering,” Dr. Brian Goldman said in the foreword.

In 2020, it was estimated that there were 597,000 individuals living with dementia in Canada. By 2030, this number is expected to reach close to 1 million.

In terms of new cases per year—what epidemiologists call annual incidence—in 2020 there were 124,000 new cases of dementia diagnosed (10,333 per month; 348 per day; 15 every hour). By 2030, the annual incidence will rise to 187,000 new cases a year (15,583 per month; 512 per day; 21 every hour).

By the year 2050, more than 1.7 million Canadians are expected to be living with dementia, with an average of 685 individuals being diagnosed each day.

All told, that translates into an estimated 6.3 million Canadians diagnosed, living with and eventually dying of dementia over the next 30 years. Women with dementia will continue to outnumber men diagnosed with this condition.

Goldman says it’s up to researchers to find out why it impacts more women, adding that the impact of dementia on Canada’s health-care system will be huge.

There are many things Canadians can do to improve their health and reduce the impact of dementia, according to the Landmark Study. These include being physically and socially active; following a healthy diet; challenging one’s brain by engaging in games, reading, learning new languages, hobbies and skills; managing stress; quitting smoking; limiting alcohol consumption; and preventing head injuries by wearing a helmet. Canadians also need to partner with their health-care provider to manage blood pressure and diabetes.

The Landmark Study also shows how impactful these measures can be in aggregate. Delaying the onset of dementia by 1 year would avoid nearly 500,000 cases of dementia over the next 30 years in Canada. Delaying the onset by 10 years would effectively avoid more than 4 million cases.