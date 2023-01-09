INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Nearly 134 lakh water tap connections provided in AMRUT scheme’

NewsWire
0
0

Around 134 lakh water tap connections and 102 lakh sewer and septage connections have been provided under Urban Affairs Ministry’s scheme Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Officials said that against the total approved state annual action plan size of Rs 77,640 crore, 5,874 projects worth Rs 82,223 crore have been grounded.

Of the grounded projects, physical work worth Rs 67,073 crore have been completed (inclusive of completed projects worth Rs 33,031 crore) and expenditure of Rs 60,063 crore has been incurred.

As per the Ministry, so far, AMRUT has provided around 134 lakh water tap connections and 102 lakh sewer/ septage connections, developed 3,096 MLD treatment capacity of WTP, 2,892 MLD treatment capacity of STPs, around 1,400 MLD of reuse capacity of which 800 MLD is being reused, and around 4,450 acres of green space/parks, and eliminated around 2,400 water logging points.

AMRUT 2.0 was launched by the Prime Minister on October 1, 2021.

This mission is a step towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat with the aim of making the cities ‘water secure’ and providing functional water tap connections to all households in all statutory towns/cities.

The total indicative outlay for AMRUT 2.0 is Rs 2,77,000 crore including central share of Rs 76,760 crore for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Officials said that 4,830 projects worth Rs 93,381 crore of Water Supply, Water Body Rejuvenation, Sewerage and Septage Management, Parks & Green Space Development are approved under AMRUT 2.0 mission.

These projects target 2.68 crore water tap connections, 2.64 crore sewer connections, 7,151 MLDs capacity to be added through new and augmentation of existing WTPs, 827 MLDs water to be recycled/reused, and 2,204 MLDs capacity to be added through new and augmentation of existing STPs.

20230109-212406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No Regrets: Modern and Contemporary Art Online

    Delhi govt earns Rs 5,300 cr through auction of retail liquor...

    PM Modi visits Piyush Goyal’s home on Ganesh Chaturthi

    SC rejects Maha govt recommendation on OBC quota in local body...