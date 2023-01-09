Around 134 lakh water tap connections and 102 lakh sewer and septage connections have been provided under Urban Affairs Ministry’s scheme Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Officials said that against the total approved state annual action plan size of Rs 77,640 crore, 5,874 projects worth Rs 82,223 crore have been grounded.

Of the grounded projects, physical work worth Rs 67,073 crore have been completed (inclusive of completed projects worth Rs 33,031 crore) and expenditure of Rs 60,063 crore has been incurred.

As per the Ministry, so far, AMRUT has provided around 134 lakh water tap connections and 102 lakh sewer/ septage connections, developed 3,096 MLD treatment capacity of WTP, 2,892 MLD treatment capacity of STPs, around 1,400 MLD of reuse capacity of which 800 MLD is being reused, and around 4,450 acres of green space/parks, and eliminated around 2,400 water logging points.

AMRUT 2.0 was launched by the Prime Minister on October 1, 2021.

This mission is a step towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat with the aim of making the cities ‘water secure’ and providing functional water tap connections to all households in all statutory towns/cities.

The total indicative outlay for AMRUT 2.0 is Rs 2,77,000 crore including central share of Rs 76,760 crore for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Officials said that 4,830 projects worth Rs 93,381 crore of Water Supply, Water Body Rejuvenation, Sewerage and Septage Management, Parks & Green Space Development are approved under AMRUT 2.0 mission.

These projects target 2.68 crore water tap connections, 2.64 crore sewer connections, 7,151 MLDs capacity to be added through new and augmentation of existing WTPs, 827 MLDs water to be recycled/reused, and 2,204 MLDs capacity to be added through new and augmentation of existing STPs.

