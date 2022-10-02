The death toll from this season’s monsoon rain and flood since mid-June has risen to around 1,695 along with 12,865 others injured in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Sunday, 630 children and 340 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related accidents in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country’s southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region where 759 people were killed, followed by southwest Balochistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces which reported 336 and 307 deaths, respectively.

Moreover, 2,045,349 houses were destroyed and 1,162,122 livestock perished in different parts of Pakistan, the report said.

Around 33,046,329 people and 84 districts have been affected by the flood, it added.

The report further added that 13,254.49 km-long roads and 440 bridges have been damaged throughout the season.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organisations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

20221003-034003