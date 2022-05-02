HEALTHWORLD

Nearly 18mn Argentines receive Covid booster shot

Nearly 18 million Argentines have received a booster shot against Covid-19, the Health Ministry announced.

Based on its Public Vaccination Monitor, the online registry that tracks the immunization operation across Argentina in real time, the Ministry said that since the onset of the pandemic here, 107,403,294 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been distributed, of which 98,785,071 have been administered, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some 40,714,300 people have also received their first vaccine shot, while 37,248,617 people have been fully vaccinated and 17,795,932 people have also gotten their booster shot.

Till date, Argentina registered a total of 9,083,673 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 128,653 deaths.

