WORLD

Nearly 200 soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

NewsWire
0
0

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been freed following a latest prisoner swap, officials from both sides confirmed on Saturday.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians returned home, whereas Russia’s state news agency TASS said that 63 Russian servicemen were released, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yermak also said that Russia returned to Ukraine the bodies of two British voluntary aid workers, and a volunteer soldier from Ukraine’s International Legion.

The exchange came after a negotiation brokered by the United Arab Emirates, marking one of the largest prisoner swaps between the conflicting parties since the start of the conflict.

As of early January, more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers remained in Russia’s captivity.

20230205-053002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran ‘entitled’ to develop civilian nuke program: Atomic Chief

    Israel closes Gaza crossing after rockets fired

    HONOR, Apple dominate China smartphone market in Q2

    ‘Ukraine partially destroyed/removed nuke weapons documents in guise of clashes at...