If you ride an e-scooter, take safety precautions as new research shows that nearly 28 per cent of all-electric scooters reported injuries were head and neck injuries.

The study, published in The Laryngoscope journal, indicated that head and neck injuries caused by the use of e-scooters have been on the rise since rideshare systems were introduced to the public in late 2017.

“Since e-scooters became a popular form of transportation in major cities, the number of injuries jumped significantly because they’ve become more available to more people,” said researcher Kathleen Yaremchuk from Henry Ford Hospital in the US.

For the study, the team looked at available data from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and found that between January 2009 and December 2019 there were more than 100,000 e-scooter related injuries reported.

The study found that head and neck injuries made up nearly 28 per cent of the total e-scooter related injuries reported.

The study found common types of e-scooter related head and neck injuries included internal organs, including brain injuries, lacerations, contusions and abrasions, concussions and fractures.

The researchers emphasised riders to wear a helmet, knee and elbow pads.

“Wear appropriate clothing that won’t constrict your body while riding. Understand the specifications, features and capabilities of the specific e-scooter you are riding,” the team said.

“Observe traffic laws, focus on the path ahead and watch for pedestrians, cars and other obstacles,” it added.

