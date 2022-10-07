SCI-TECHWORLD

Nearly 30 mn Google Pixel phones sold till now: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series, a new report has revealed that the tech giant has sold nearly 30 million smartphones from its Pixel series to date.

According to GizmoChina, the news arrived from Vlad Savov, who sourced the information from an IDC report.

The report mentioned that Google has managed to sell tens of millions of phones so far, and its 2022 flagship model, the Pixel 7, will push sales past the 30 million mark by over seven million units in a single year.

As per the report, IDC reported that the exact sales figure is around 27.6 million units of Pixel phones that were sold in the past six years.

Meanwhile, the company has unveiled its latest all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13.

The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 in the country.

Both devices will be available for purchase starting October 13, said the company.

20221007-141803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Insurtech platform Zopper raises $75 mn, plans global expansion

    Apple iMac Pro to have design similar to 24-inch M1 iMac

    India’s cyber agency warns about bugs in Google Chrome for desktop

    Sun fires strongest solar flare in nearly 5 years