Despite an overall improvement in the flood situation in Assam, nearly 38,000 people across nine districts continued to remain affected, officials said on Friday.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 37,737 people remain affected.

Bajali district has recorded the most incidences of infrastructure damage, followed by Barpeta, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Tamulpur.

With 20,303 people remaining under floodwater, Barpeta is the worst-affected district, followed by Lakhimpur (9,081) and Bajali (7,943).

In Barpeta and Kamrup, occurrences of road damage were reported in at least four different places, according to the ASDMA report.

Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Nalbari districts all saw significant erosion.

Meanwhile, a landslide occured on the Joramuhuria-Khokhapara road in Kamrup.

According to the ASDMA, 1,526.08 hectares of cropland have been devastated and 253 villages are currently inundated.

In the past 24 hours, some 32,079 animals have been afflicted in four areas.

In addition, none of the rivers are now flowing above the danger level.

2023063031649

