INDIALIFESTYLE

Nearly 46 tonnes of SUP items seized; Rs 41 lakh fine imposed

NewsWire
0
0

In a nationwide campaign for elimination of Single Use Plastic (SUP) products, nearly 46 tonnes of SUP items have been seized, an official said, adding a fine of Rs 41 lakh was also imposed on the defaulters by the authorities.

The Ministry of Environment had issued notification on August this year, banning production, sale, stocking and distribution, import and usage of identified SUP items including cutlery items, thin packaging films, candy and ice-cream sticks.

Augmenting its efforts, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) started a special drive from October 17, and more than 50 teams have been deployed for conducting inspections for restricting usage of SUP items by the flower sellers, street vendors, sabzi (vegetable) mandis, fish market, whole sale markets, etc.

Officials said that a total of 20,036 inspections including 6,448 by CPCB teams have been carried out during October 17-19.

Over 4,000 violations were observed and 2,900 challans issued to the defaulters.

An attempt has been made to break the supply chain of SUP items in the market through back-tracking. Retailers, wholesalers and factories engaged in manufacturing SUP items have been traced and a huge cache of the banned items seized during the inspections.

Checks are also being carried out at interstate borders to prevent interstate transportation of banned SUP items.

CPCB plans to further intensify the inspection in the coming days for elimination of SUP from all sections of the economy.

20221020-202802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Calls for Mumbai Indians to follow CSK’s template to...

    Clear weather, light rain possible at isolated places in J&K

    Battle for UP: SP, BSP, RLD to remain on vigil during...

    Red Fort violence accused Deep Sidhu dies in road accident