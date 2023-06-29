INDIA

Nearly 50% of PS5 users also own Nintendo Switch in US: Sony

Sony believes that nearly half of PlayStation 5 (PS5) users in the US also own a Nintendo Switch console.

Sony does not see the Nintendo Switch as a competitor, reports The Verge.

The reason behind that was revealed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan’s poorly redacted letter.

“According to SIE internal surveys, almost half of PlayStation 5 owners in the US also own a Nintendo Switch, while less than 20 per cent of PlayStation 5 owners in the US also own an Xbox Series X or S,” the letter reads.

The company shared the document from Ryan as part of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) versus Microsoft hearing.

The document also included redacted details on the margins Sony shares with publishers, its Call of Duty revenues and the cost of developing some of its games.

“It looks like someone redacted the documents with a black Sharpie — but when you scan them in, it’s easy to see some of the redactions,” the report said.

While the court scrambled to remove the document, reporters and the company’s rivals already downloaded it when it was available in the public domain.

