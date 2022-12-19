BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Nearly 63% posts vacant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office

Nearly 63 per cent of posts in the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, are vacant.

“At present, total sanctioned posts are 238. Out of these, 88 are filled and 150 are vacant,” Minister of State, Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The Minister informed that at present, there are 92 cases under investigation by the different units of the SFIO across the country.

These are cases of serious and complex fraud which require thorough and in-depth investigation including data gathering from different agencies and across various companies.

Efforts are continuously made by the SFIO to complete investigations in a time bound manner, the Minister’s reply said.

It added said that out of 238 sanctioned strength, 105 additional posts have been recently approved by the Centre in February 2021.

“A large number of posts are meant to be filled up on deputation basis which are usually conducted through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This whole process takes some time and efforts are continuously made to fill up these posts in close coordination with UPSC,” said the reply.

The SFIO is a multi-disciplinary organisation consisting of experts in the field of accountancy, forensic auditing, banking, law, information technology, investigation, company law, capital market and taxation, among others, for detecting and prosecuting or recommending for prosecution white-collar crimes/frauds.

It is headed by a Director as Head of Department in the rank of Joint Secretary to the Centre.

The Director is assisted by Additional Directors, Joint Directors, Deputy Directors, Senior Assistant Directors, Assistant Directors Prosecutors, and other secretarial staff.

20221219-151403

