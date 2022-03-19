New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairman Satish Upadhyay on Saturday said even though NDMC covers 3 per cent of the total area of Delhi, yet, it has given 64.5 per cent of green cover to the city.

“NDMC covers 3 per cent of the total area of Delhi, but has 64.5 per cent green cover,” the vice chairman said.

Upadhyay said that the green cover comprises 6 major gardens and 3 international relationship memorial parks.

“There are 5 rose gardens, 135 avenues of 270 km length, eight nurseries, three hi-tech nurseries, 51 roundabouts, 3 happiness parks, 24 vertical gardens at different locations, 123 residential parks, 450 CPWD colony parks and one NDMC School of Gardening,” the senior official said.

He said that their aim is to enhance the beauty of NDMC area as well as to increase Green Cover of New Delhi area on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Swachh Bharat Mission” and on the theme of celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The vice chairman also appreciated the gardners and other employees of the Horticulture Department.

