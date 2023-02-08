LIFESTYLEWORLD

Nearly 70% of Syrian population was in need of humanitarian aid before quake: UN

NewsWire
0
0

A UN joint statement has said that nearly 70 per cent of the population was in need of humanitarian assistance even before the massive 7.8-magnitude quake struck the country devastated by the 12-year prolonged crisis.

The statement was issued on Tuesday by the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Syria, El-Mostafa Benlamlih, and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi.

“We express our sincere condolences to the victims’ families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the people of Syria and Turkey during this time of need. Urgent support is needed to be able to respond to all those who have been affected in this terrible tragedy,” Benlamlih was quoted as saying.

Syria’s ongoing crisis has destroyed much of its public infrastructure and left millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance.

The war-torn nation is also grappling with an economic collapse and a severe water, electricity and fuel shortages, said the statement.

“We appeal to all donor partners to provide the assistance necessary to alleviate suffering,” said Hadi.

“This tragedy will have a devastating impact on many already vulnerable families who struggle to provide for their loved ones on a daily basis,” he added.

The UN and humanitarian partners have said that they are currently focusing on immediate needs, including food, shelter, non-food items and medicine.

In Syria, at least 2,032 people have died and another 3,849 people have been injured as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck on Monday.

Aleppo, Lattakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartus were the most affected.

20230208-101602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heckling of Korean girls: FIR filed against unnamed persons in UP

    China’s traditional tea-making enters Unesco cultural heritage list

    Kriti Sanon woke up craving for chocolate

    ‘Pathaan’ on OTT: Delhi HC directs YRF to make movie accessible...