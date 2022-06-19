Nearly 70 per cent of over 17 lakh voters in Haryana turned out on Sunday to cast their ballots in polls for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities amidst minor skirmishes and snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs), officials said.

Counting will take place on June 22.

The main contest is the between the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress, while the Aam Adam Party, in its maiden contest in the civic body poll, is testing the waters ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls in Haryana.

Unlike the main opposition Congress, the BJP-JJP alliance and the AAP were fighting the polls on their party symbol. Many Congress members had entered the fray as Independents.

In the 2019 polls, the AAP contested on 46 seats of the 90-member Assembly, but faced humiliating defeat with a vote share of just 0.48 per cent.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said for 456 wards of 18 municipal councils, 185 candidates were in the fray for the post of President.

Of these, 100 were men and 85 women.

A total of 15 councillors have been elected unanimously out of 456 wards, while 1,797 candidates were contesting in the remaining 441 wards.

According to Singh, there were 12.6 lakh voters in 18 municipal councils, out of which 663,870 were men, 596,095 women, and 35 transgenders.

A total of 1,290 polling booths were set up for the municipal elections, out of which 289 were sensitive and 235 hyper-sensitive.

In 432 wards in 28 municipalities, 221 candidates were contesting as President, of which 128 were men and 93 women. Out of 432 councillors, 33 have been elected unanimously.

In the remaining 399 wards, 1,301 candidates were in the fray, including 783 men and 518 women.

The electorate comprises 570,208 voters, out of which 301,677 were men, 268,517 women, and 14 transgenders.

A total of 671 polling booths were set up for the municipality elections, out of which 144 were sensitive and 92 vulnerable.

