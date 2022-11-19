Almost nine out of 10 Finns have begun to save energy, and many have changed their consumption habits, due to rising energy prices, showed the latest survey commissioned by Finland’s government.

According to the November’s Citizens’ Pulse survey, up to 87 per cent of respondents said they had taken some energy-saving measures, reports Xinhua news agency.

Almost half of the respondents said they would shortened shower time and kept room temperatures lower than usual.

Among other measures to save energy, respondents also listed reducing the electrical equipment use at home, shortening electric sauna use, driving less, etc.

While 52 per cent of the respondents said they were somewhat or very worried about rising energy prices, up to 56 per cent believed that through energy-saving measures, everyone was able to contribute to energy sufficiency in the coming months.

In August, the government had unveiled details of the national energy-saving campaign. Since then, most of the Finns have actively participated in the campaign.

The campaign, named “A degree lower”, aims to encourage at least 95 per cent of Finnish households to save energy and to lower demand for electricity during peak hours.

The government’s long-term objective is to achieve permanent reduction in energy consumption in Finland.

Since April 2020, the survey, conducted monthly, has examined public opinions on a series of topics.

Statistics Finland is responsible for collecting data for the survey.

