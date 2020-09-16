Nearly 96% of Pakistan’s Covid patients have recovered: Report

Islamabad, Sep 16 (IANS) Nearly 96 per cent of Pakistan’s coronavirus patients have made a successful recovery, a status report issued on Wednesday by the country’s nerve centre monitoring the pandemic read.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), “290,760 people recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count” and showing that 95.93 per cent of the patients recovered, with 303,089 total cases, of which 5,936 were active ones,” Geo news reported.

The NCOC said almost 29,100 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours and 665 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the four individuals who died of the respiratory illness, three passed away in hospitals and one at home, it added.

Some “735 hospitals with Covid facilities and 995 patients admitted across the country,” the NCOC said.

