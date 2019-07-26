‘Neck-dip’ in reporting in Pakistan

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Video of a Pakistani journalist went viral on social media on Monday in which he is standing in neck-dip water while reporting the flood situation in the Punjab province of the country.

Azadar Hussain, a reporter of Pakistan’s GTV news took to deep water to describe the flood situation after heavy rains lashed many parts of the neighbouring country.

The video was posted on Youtube that has attracted reactions from Netizens, and has been seen 91,696 times so far.

“What a wonderful reporter… he has to be awarded the highest reporting award,” commented a viewer.

”This man deserves a Pulitzer”, wrote Gardelitozz in the comment box.

However, there were other reactions as well. “Fake news! he is actually crouching!,” wrote a Toxic Mantis.

“Nice to see this kind of drama. We miss those nonsencecy in indian media,” commented Hero Mondal.

–IANS

rs/prs