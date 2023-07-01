Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan on Friday stressed on the need for development of military capability in the emerging warfare landscape.

In his remarks as Guest of Honour at a seminar and exhibition on “Technology Enabled sensor-Decision-Shooter superiority” organised jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), he underscored the achievements of the armed forces in achieving synergy and transparency in numerous sensor and shooter capabilities, including integration of latest communication and artificial intelligence technologies.

The CDS said that OODA (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) cycle needs to be of a higher tempo to be in step with the pace of warfighting made possible with the cutting edge technologies.

He emphasised that Capability Development is being done through a scientific process and mentioned that interoperability and integration will grow manifold with theaterisation.

The CDS also stated that baseline understanding of space, cyber and EW technologies is important for all warfighters. He appreciated the efforts of DRDO and CENJOWS for bringing the services, scientists, industry and academia together for brainstorming the subject and mutual understanding of each other’s requirements to meet the future battle field challenges.

Secretary, Defence R and D and DRDO Chairman, Dr. Samir V Kamat, who also attended the function, stated that with the proliferation of sensors, the Network Centric Warfare is a reality in the future battlefield scenario.

He highlighted that the security of such networks is paramount and passage of secure information in time is a necessity.

He also underscored the salience of AI-driven autonomy.

Senior officers from the three services, DRDO scientists and Industry representatives discussed various issues including strategic and multi-domain awareness, information sharing, networks and communications, analysis, intelligence and decision-making, prompt and multi-domain targeting, among others.

2023063032061