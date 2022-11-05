The recent instance of rape and murder of a minor girl here has given rise to demand for gender equality education on the lines of Kerala.

Noted actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa, who paid a visit to the victim’s family, told reporters on Saturday that it is possible to prevent such kind of inhuman incidents by including gender equality lessons into the school syllabus.

“In Kerala, classes are taken on gender equality and students are being taught and made aware about issues. On the lines of Kerala state, I demand that Karnataka state government too include gender equality lessons in the school syllabus,” he asserted.

“We will also start a campaign demanding gender equality lessons,” he underlined. Ahimsa further stated that there is a shortage of toilets in the rural areas till date forcing women to go out to attend nature’s call. The objective of Swachch Bharat is not fulfilled yet,” he explained.

The 14-year-old girl was raped and murdered. The incident had pained all the people of the state. She was not only a daughter to her family but a daughter of the state, he explained.

When incidents like this take place, there will be attempts to paint the case with caste colors. However, in this incident, all have stood with the family of the victim, Chetan stated.

Notably, the girl had gone out of the house to attend nature’s call on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. When she did not return home for a long time, a search was launched by her and the villagers. Finally, the villagers noticed her sandals and the body was found near a sugarcane farm late in the evening.

A special team was formed by the Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Panth which cracked the case in 24 hours and arrested three minors. Investigations revealed that the 16-year-old accused minor committed the crime.

The accused boy has been a porn addict and his addiction ledto this gruesome crime. The accused was hooked on to the mobile constantly and watched porn videos through the internet all the time.

