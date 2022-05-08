HEALTHINDIA

‘Need for nationwide awareness campaign to tackle thalassemia’

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Sunday said that there is a need for a nationwide awareness campaign through combined efforts of various government stakeholders to tackle thalassemia.

Addressing a webinar on the occasion of ‘World Thalassemia Day’ here, Munda said, “We celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is Prime Minister’s vision that we make new resolves which will propel India towards Atmanirbhar Bharat during the period of Amrit Kaal. In this direction, we should also make a new resolve for tackling the problem of thalassemia.”

“There is a need to have a nationwide awareness campaign through the stakeholders of various ministries and state governments such as teachers-students, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, which is essential for mounting an attack on the problem of thalassemia. A teacher should give five minutes extra to create awareness among students and similarly Anganwadi workers should inform the villagers about the disease and its prevention,” Munda said.

The webinar was jointly organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs along with various ministries and the thalassemia association. Experts from India and various parts of the world took part in the conference.

Munda also suggested that there should be common literature in simple and local language to guide the local level workers and help them in creating awareness. “Apart from awareness and counselling, cheap medicines availability and community blood donation in rural areas should be promoted,” the minister said.

In his address, Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary in Ministry of Tribal affairs, said that through awareness, effective participation and the whole of the government approach India can control, prevent and treat the disease. “The Ministry will provide support to all private and public institutions working in the field of controlling thalassemia,” Jha added.

20220508-194811

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Influenza cases rise in Denmark as Covid infections decline

    Delhi Police tightens noose on hotels violating Covid norms; club sealed

    Moscow’s Covid cases rise for fourth day in a row

    Administration constitutes committee on surge of Covid-19 cases