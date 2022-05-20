Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while inaugurating the three-day ‘North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022’ on Friday said that there is a need for greater synergy among industry, academia and policymakers for solving the problem of the country and meeting the needs of the poorest of the poor.

The Union Minister said that the NERC gives a platform for all strata of stakeholders to come together and collaborate and this conclave will help create a strong ecosystem of research and innovation and take it to a scalable stage.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is organising the 3-day ‘North East Research Conclave 2022’ jointly with the Science, Technology, and Climate Change and Education Departments of the Assam government.

After the inauguration of the conclave, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between IIT Guwahati and the Assam government to establish ‘The Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute’.

The proposed research institution is to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science. The joint venture company will invite participation from intending parties including corporates/ business houses/ research institutions and philanthropic organisations, an IIT-G statement said.

The Conclave is hosting around 5,000 eminent personalities from the northeast as well as other parts of India.

The participants hail from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories and technical institutes including schools and colleges.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the conclave said that it is an investment for boosting our capability to make life easier, comfortable and advanced.

“In recent years, the states in the northeast region have come to the limelight for excellent laurels in innovations in the field of science and technology, bio-diversity, organic farming, renewable energy, among others. However, to tap the full potential of our region, there is a need for greater focus on research and innovation with greater intensity than ever before,” Sarma said, while appealing to the delegates, which included students from numerous educational institutions of the northeastern states, to help develop a culture that encourages scientific research and development.

IIT-G Director Prof. T G. Sitharam said that the conclave is organised to ensure the successful implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and the promotion of research and development, innovation and start-up culture.

“This will help in creating a strong research ecosystem, not just in this region, but also will help in networking with Industries startups, and entrepreneurs from across the country,” he said.

The NERC-2022 offers a unique platform for academia and industry to showcase their expertise, products, and technology innovations.

The conclave is expected to benefit all stakeholders in terms of setting up long-term collaboration for research and development innovations towards the goal of establishing the R&D innovation-based sustainable northeast India.

