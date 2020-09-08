Need more int’l GI tags for agri-export promotion: TPCI Chief

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) More international GI tags for India’s native products can allow exports to command premium prices along with global acceptance, said Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Chairman Mohit Singla.

A geographical indication (GI) tag gives certified information about the distinct identity of a product based on its native region of production. This is key to promote India’s agri-exports.

Some notable GIs include California almonds, Chilean wines and Swiss chocolates, among others.

In a conversation with IANS, Singla pointed out that international GI tag has helped ‘Danish cookies’ attain a per unit price of $5,368 while Italian ‘Parmesan cheese’ fetches a per unit price of $10,142.

At present, most of India’s unique products have domestic GIs. Of 366 registered products, India has only one international GI for ‘Darjeeling tea’ and second one ‘Basmati rice’ was in the pipeline.

In contrast, China has 24 international GIs.

“We need to focus on international GI tags for our brands,” Singla said.

“To merit a premium branding and price, we need global branding of these products at international platforms, no one gives a premium price without adequate branding.”

According to him, heritage brew of Rajasthan like ‘Chandra Haas’ consumed by ‘Kings and Royals’ can provide India’s answer to the European scotch or champagne or Mexican tequila.

“These kinds of unique products should be put forth for international GIs,” Singla added.

He cited Assam’s ‘Bhut Jolokia’ spice as another contender for GIs.

“If we could explain this to the world, how it (Bhut Jolokia) has to be consumed or made into a variety of other products,” Singla said.

Additionally he called for the establishment of ‘strong’ regional associations which should apply for GIs.

“We need to create a basket of products and separate associations which can work on GIs and branding at international level,” he added.

