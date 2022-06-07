INDIA

‘Need no lecture on religious tolerance’

Amid row over the statements of former BJP spokespersons, the Congress said on Tuesday that India does not need a lecture from any nation on religious tolerance and the country’s identity should not be dented for cheap political gains.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “India doesn’t need lecture from any Nation on religious tolerance BUT BJP must realise that our secular identity should not be dented for cheap political gains & TRP sensationalism!Govts will come & go but India’s identity as vibrant, multi cultural habitat must stay forever!”

Congress leader P. Chidambaram had also slamed the BJP after two of its leaders were suspended over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Chidambaram said it was the international backlash that forced the party to act.

“Domestic criticism did not impel the BJP to act against the two spokespersons. It was only the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action.”

“Mrs Nupur Sharma and Mr Naveen Kumar were not the original creators of the Islamophobia, “Remember, they were trying to more loyal than the king,” he added.

On Sunday, the Congress came down heavily on the BJP on its action against party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, calling it “blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce”.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, party General Secretary said, “BJP’s statement saying it is, ‘strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion’ is nothing but a blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce and another sham attempt at damage control.”

After Qatar, Iran and Kuwait, now the UAE has condemned statements by former BJP spokespersons on Prophet Muhammad. The UAE foreign office expressed denunciation and rejection of insults to the founder of Islam.

20220607-103402

