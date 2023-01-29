INDIA

Need to deal with China firmly, says Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

Questioning the Narendra Modi government’s stance on the issue of China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is time to deal with China firmly.

“Only our prime minister thinks that China has not intruded in our land but the situation is otherwise and I think we need to deal with China firmly and we are not going to tolerate them sitting on our land,” he said with a meeting with a delegation from Ladakh and ex-servicemen amid reports that China has intruded in about 2,000 sq km and the country has lost many patrol points.

The Congress on Friday demanded discussion in the Parliament during budget session on losing 26 patrolling points at the LAC in Ladakh, and alleged that after 17 rounds of talks, the restoration of status quo was not acheived.

Citing the three-day Annual DGP-IGPs Conference in which a detailed security research paper was submitted for discussion, the Congress alleged that it revealed shocking facts about the rank apathy by the Modi government to China’s illegal occupation of Indian territory in the region.

20230129-194002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India growth story continues despite Covid; more people turning into ‘job...

    Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland, Arunachal for 6 more months

    KCR will play key role in shaping course of national politics:...

    Will bulldozers come to a halt once three civic bodies in...