Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said that there is a need to differentiate between competition and free markets.

Nageswaran, while delivering a keynote address at the National Conference on Economics of Competition Law, said that regulators and competition agencies can work in tandem to set up a framework to prevent barriers in markets.

He further noted that it is competition which drives innovation.

However at the same time, he added that there is a distinction between competition and free markets.

Nageswaran further said that there is always competition between competition regulators, and firms as well as markets.

