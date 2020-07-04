Need to do everything to try and stay where we are now: Chamberlain

London, July 4 (IANS) Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has said Jurgen Klopp has bigger aims with the club and they want to remain consistent in their success and not be a flash in the pan.

Liverpool bagged their 19th English Premier League title last week with seven games to spare before losing 4-0 at Manchester City on Thursday.

“There’s no days off at all and there’s no tolerance for levels to drop,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the BBC.

“If they do from time to time, as a team we’re reminded that that’s not good enough and that’s not where we need to be to progress further.

“We need to do everything we can to try and stay where we are now and develop again because the league develops every single year and all teams strengthen.”

Liverpool will take on 18th-placed Aston Villa on Sunday.

“Usually I guess when guys become champions, there’s one, maybe two games to go,” the England international said.

“Once it’s done it’s holiday and it’s a whole time to reflect on the season.

“For us, it’s a bit of a strange one because we haven’t really had a chance to really sit back and take in what we’ve done for this season.

“But it obviously feels amazing to know that we made it over the line and we’ve got that silverware for the club.”

Earlier, Klopp said that the club’s youngsters won’t get Premier League games just because they have already won the title and can experiment in the six league games left to be played this season.

“The youngsters are really close, but we won’t give them Premier League matches just for fun,” Klopp was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“We want to win football games and to win football games the best players have to be on the pitch,” said Klopp.

–IANS

dm/bbh