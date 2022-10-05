INDIA

‘Need to empower women’, says RSS chief in his Vijayadashami address

NewsWire
0
0

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has strongly advocated for women empowerment in the country, and said that men and women are equal in every aspect and respect, have equal potential and capabilities.

Addressing RSS Swayamsevaks on the customary Vijayadashami celebration here on Wednesday at the sprawling Reshimbagh ground, Bhagwat pointed out that women, who are regarded as “jagat janani (mother of the universe)”, but at home they are treated as “slaves”. The empowerment of women should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in the society, he said.

Bhagwat underlined the importance of women’s role in realizing the vision of India once again becoming a ‘vishwa guru’ (world leader). “If we want to build a vishwa guru Bharat then equal participation of women is also required,” he said, and added that changes were also reflected in the society.

The RSS chief was speaking on women empowerment in front of its chief guest, Padma Shri Santosh Yadav, an acclaimed mountaineer, who was invited for the Vijayadashami function, thebfirst woman chief guest for such a programme in the 97-year-old history of RSS.

He reminded that it was not the first time that a woman was invited in the RSS function, the veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Amrita Kaur and first Lok Sabha member from Nagpur Anusuabai Kale and others were also invited in the RSS programmes.

Bhagwat said that India was fast recovering from the economic crisis due to Covid and and India’s role during Sri Lankan political crisis and also during the Ukraine war was laudable. “Our political weight has gone up in the world due to these two situations, Bhagwat asserted”, he said.

The RSS chief said the dialogue with the members of minority communities will continue and it has been going on for years. The violent incidents have been condemned even by the prominent Muslim leaders in the country. “We are in favour of living in peace and harmony,” said Bhagwat.

20221005-105004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Day 52: Senior citizens make up 61% of vaccine beneficiaries

    International, Multibrand Streetwear Store now in Bengaluru

    A masterful overview of India’s ESG landscape and the issues that...

    IPL 2022: McCullum rues KKR batters’ inability to counter short balls...