External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday while referring to country’s growing trade ties with Russia, said that India is more concerned about protecting its own interests rather than thinking about that country’s affairs.

Addressing an event in the national capital, Jaishankar said, “Russia’s main economic partner was the Western countries, after the Ukraine conflict that way was closed. Russia is turning towards Asia…Our trade before the Ukraine conflict was around $12-14 billion. Our trade last year was $40 billion.”

“I think we should not be worried about what they are doing with other countries, we should keep our own relations going. The interest of the Indian people best served,” he added.

