INDIA

Need to keep our own interests going, says Jaishankar on economic ties with Russia

NewsWire
0
1

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday while referring to country’s growing trade ties with Russia, said that India is more concerned about protecting its own interests rather than thinking about that country’s affairs.

Addressing an event in the national capital, Jaishankar said, “Russia’s main economic partner was the Western countries, after the Ukraine conflict that way was closed. Russia is turning towards Asia…Our trade before the Ukraine conflict was around $12-14 billion. Our trade last year was $40 billion.”

“I think we should not be worried about what they are doing with other countries, we should keep our own relations going. The interest of the Indian people best served,” he added.

2023070333247

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jr women’s hockey nationals: M.P. beat Karnataka, Mizoram thrash Chandigarh

    RSS-backed body to hold mega rally in Kolkata against corruption

    ‘Practices of Sikhism well ingrained in culture of country, comparison incorrect’,...

    Jaden Smith reveals mum Jada Pinkett Smith introduced him to psychedelics