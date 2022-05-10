INDIA

Need to master technology commercialisation for sustainable circle of research-based innovation: MoS Health

To create a sustainable circle of research-based innovation and wealth creation, we need to master technology commercialisation, said Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health on Tuesday.

The minister was speaking after launching the Atal Innovation Mission- PRIME (Programme for Researchers for Innovation, Market Readiness and Enterpreneurship) Playbook & Start-up showcase at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

Pawar said that the government recognised ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ and initiated Make in India programme that has boosted health and medical technology sectors.

“In this context, Atal Innovation Mission- PRIME programme will serve an important purpose of creating strong indigenous manufacturing capabilities in all critical sectors,” she added.

Congratulating NITI Aayog for the initiative, Pawar stated that the innovations of today will be lifestyle of the future. “We have always been innovative in our approach since ancient times. India gave the world Ayurveda, Yoga and also the concept of zero. India has played an active part in shaping the innovations globally.”

She said that during the pandemic when healthcare took the centrestage. “We saw start-ups rise up to the occasion and make important contributions in diagnostics, PPEs, ventilators and last mile vaccine delivery. This demonstrated the potential of Indian start-ups in solving problems in the Indian healthcare sector.”

