Need to protect children from drugs, sex, alcohol: Goa guv

Panaji, Nov 13 (IANS) There is a need to protect children from drugs, sex, alcohol, hard labour, abuse and violence, newly appointed Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday in his message ahead of Children’s Day.

Malik also said, that children should be shielded from the negative impact of urbanisation, industrialization, commercialisation and materialism.

“Today children are thrown open to evils of drugs, sex, alcohol, hard labour, abuse and violence. Thousands of little children in our country are made to slog for long hours. Many are yet to see the light of modern education. Therefore, it is an occasion to put an end to various forms of child abuse that are taking place on our land,” Malik said.

“The celebration of Children’s Day teaches us several important values. It is a call to protect our little ones from all harm and to save them from the negative impact of urbanisation, industrialisation, commercialisation and materialism, Malik also said.

Children’s Day is celebrated every year in India as a tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru on November 14.

–IANS

maya/skp/